Setting Sail podcast | Never had one meeting where investors unfairly pushed us to do something: Vivek Sunder, Swiggy COO

In this exclusive Setting Sail episode, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder.
From the spat with restaurants owners in the recent past, to discussions with investors on board post the pandemic, to focus on the unit economics, Vivek Sunder, COO of Swiggy opens up about all of these issues in a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay as the food delivery company walks on the road to recovery post Covid-19.Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 06:50 pm