172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|setting-sail-podcast-never-had-one-meeting-where-investors-unfairly-pushed-us-to-do-something-vivek-sunder-swiggy-coo-6067171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Never had one meeting where investors unfairly pushed us to do something: Vivek Sunder, Swiggy COO

In this exclusive Setting Sail episode, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder.

Priyanka Sahay

From the spat with restaurants owners in the recent past, to discussions with investors on board post the pandemic, to focus on the unit economics, Vivek Sunder, COO of Swiggy opens up about all of these issues in a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay as the food delivery company walks on the road to recovery post Covid-19.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Podcast #Setting sail #Setting sail podcast #Swiggy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.