Setting Sail podcast | Here’s how Primus Co-Work created a different kind of fine dining experience

Sometimes a startup is born when the founders find an opportunity where they least expect it. That’s how Primus Co-Work was born.

Founder and CEO Shardul Singh, with a few others, came up with a new concept which not only makes the co-working culture more affordable and accessible for start-ups and freelancers but also provides a revenue-sharing business model to restaurants who would otherwise be shut at these working hours.

In this episode of Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol’s Keerthana Tiwari talks to Singh and COO Rohan Deshpande about their new application of the fine-dine experience.