Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | An overview of the battleground: Bihar Elections 2020 will be the first major elections in the COVID-19 pandemic

Keerthana Tiwari and Gulam Jeelani take a look at what Bihar elections mean to India, and why they are significant.

Moneycontrol News

In this special episode of Rajneeti ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Assistant News Editor Gulam Jeelani take a look at what Bihar elections mean to India, and why it is significant.

This year, the election will be different in many aspects owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeelani explains what arrangements have been made for campaigning and voting.

Tune in to the Rajneeti podcast for more.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 #Bihar Elections 2020 #Podcast #Rajneeti podcast

