you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 7 preview: Will United upset Arsenal; uphill task for Everton against City

The match could prove to be a make or break for under pressure managers Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Unai Emery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gameweek 6 of Premier League saw champions Manchester City maul Watford 8-0 and Liverpool eke out a narrow 2-1 win over Chelsea. Arsenal won a thriller against Aston Villa. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United fell to embarrassing defeats against Leicester City and West Ham United respectively.

Gameweek 7 promises to be an enthralling one as Manchester United are set to welcome Arsenal at Old Trafford. The match could prove to be a make or break for under pressure managers Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Unai Emery.

Elsewhere, on-form Manchester City take on Everton and table-toppers Liverpool face Sheffield United. Chelsea will square off against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspurs will look to get their campaign back on track against Southampton.

Tune in to On The Ball podcast where Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony, Dustin Yarde and Pranav Nair review last week's matches and preview the upcoming fixtures. The trio also give picks for Fantasy Premier League.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast #Sports

