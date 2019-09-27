On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 7 preview: Will United upset Arsenal; uphill task for Everton against City

Gameweek 6 of Premier League saw champions Manchester City maul Watford 8-0 and Liverpool eke out a narrow 2-1 win over Chelsea. Arsenal won a thriller against Aston Villa. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United fell to embarrassing defeats against Leicester City and West Ham United respectively.

Gameweek 7 promises to be an enthralling one as Manchester United are set to welcome Arsenal at Old Trafford. The match could prove to be a make or break for under pressure managers Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Unai Emery.

Elsewhere, on-form Manchester City take on Everton and table-toppers Liverpool face Sheffield United. Chelsea will square off against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspurs will look to get their campaign back on track against Southampton.