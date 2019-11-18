MC Special podcast | Essar Steel verdict: Decoding fine print for lenders, stressed companies and bidders

While delivering its verdict in the distribution of claims in the Essar Steel insolvency matter, the Supreme Court ruled on November 15 that it would happening according to the resolution plan by winning bidder ArcelorMittal.

So what does this mean for all stake holders, including lenders, stressed companies and bidders? In this Moneycontorl special podcast, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nilang Desai, Partner at law firm AZB & Partners and Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan to know all about the fine print of the Supreme Court ruling.

They also discuss takeaways for other companies who could face a similar predicament.