JPMorgan acquires First Republic Bank, Ultratech Cement & IDFC First Bank in focus | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about JPMorgan's acquisition of First Republic Bank and Q4 earnings performance of Ultratech Cement, IDFC First Bank and Seshayee Paper & Boards. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Abhishek Banerjee, smallcase manager and founder of Lotusdew Wealth in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
May 02, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST