Students of Class 10 and Class 12 who will be writing the board examinations next year are anxious about what shape these exams take in 2021. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, there could be likely changes in the way these exams are conducted and the dates could also be changed.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out how different the 2021 board exams will be.