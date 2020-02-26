App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | As salary hike surveys paint a grim picture, here's how to ensure a good appraisal

Tune in to Future Wise with Shraddha Sharma and M Saraswathy to find out all about the appraisal season.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Appraisals are used as retention tools by organisations, but there are factors like economic conditions and performance that affect them.

With the appraisal season around the corner, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy on Future Wise podcast to list out the Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind to ensure you get that promotion.

Close
Tune in to Future Wise to find out more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #careers #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.