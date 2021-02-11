MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 07:47 PM IST

India paced up its covid-19 vaccination drive this week, becoming the quickest in the world to go past 7 million vaccine doses on February 10. Around 37% of these doses were given in just the last seven days. But with some states still lagging in progress, the health ministry has now come up with strict deadlines for completing the first phase.

The benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University outweigh any risks and the shot should recommended for use, including in people aged 65 and older, a World Health Organization panel said.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Anvita Bansal for all the top news on the pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 11, 2021 07:47 pm

