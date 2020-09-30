172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-moderna-vaccine-appears-safe-and-working-says-study-elon-musk-says-no-to-shot-5906741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Moderna vaccine appears safe and working, says study; Elon Musk says no to shot

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the latest news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has shown that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective in older adults. The vaccine has produced virus-neutralising antibodies in younger as well as older adults.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he and his family will not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available because he believes that they are not at risk of contracting the virus.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #coronavirus news #coronavirus podcast #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.