Coronavirus Essential podcast | Moderna vaccine appears safe and working, says study; Elon Musk says no to shot

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has shown that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective in older adults. The vaccine has produced virus-neutralising antibodies in younger as well as older adults.
Meanwhile, in an interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he and his family will not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available because he believes that they are not at risk of contracting the virus.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 07:29 pm