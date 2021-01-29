MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Tune in to this podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed India’s vaccine production capacity as the “best asset” the world has to fight the coronavirus pandemic. This comment was during a press conference in New York.

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. said that its COVID 19 vaccine appears 89 percent effective based on early findings and that it also seems to work, though not as well, against new mutated versions of the virus circulating in the UK and South Africa.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
