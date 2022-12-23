Year-ender 2022 | Some spectacular images from space seen this year

These handout photos provided by NASA on October 19 show the Pillars of Creation that are set off in a kaleidoscope of colors in NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared-light view (R) compared to the Hubble's telescope 2014 wider view in visible light (L). The pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and are ever-changing. This is a region where young stars are forming – or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form. (Image: NASA via AFP)

On September 21, the James Webb Space Telescope gave the clearest view of Neptune’s rings in more than 30 years. Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) captured several bright, narrow rings as well as the planet’s fainter dust bands. Voyager 2 was the last to detect some of these rings during its flyby in 1989, but this is the first time we have an infrared image of them. The near-infrared wavelengths captured by Webb's primary imager NIRCam shows the planet as a greyish white, with icy clouds streaking the surface. (Image: NASA)

View of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy, taken by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, in this handout image released August 29. Webb’s sharp vision reveals delicate filaments of gas and dust in the spiral arms which wind outwards from the centre of this image. (Image: NASA via Reuters)

The world’s newest and biggest space telescope shows Jupiter as never before, with its auroras. Scientists released the shots of the solar system's biggest planet on August 22. The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms. One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies. The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the US-French research team, to make the features stand out. (Image: NASA via Reuters)

An observation of a planetary nebula from the MIRI instrument in the mid-infrared from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe and released July 12. (Image: NASA via AFP)

The "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina Nebula are seen in an image divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion, with data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe and released July 12. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. (Image: NASA via Reuters)

The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe, shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, in a composite made from images at different wavelengths taken with a Near-Infrared Camera and released on July 11. (Image: NASA via Reuters)

This undated composite handout image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) released by NASA and STScl, shows the Protostar within the dark cloud L1527 with ejections from the star above and below which appear orange and blue in the infrared view. (Image: NASA via AFP)