At least 22 children were killed on October 6 when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in northeastern Thailand. Some as young as two years old – were among the victims of the 34-yr-old attacker, a former police officer. Adult victims included a teacher who was eight months pregnant. The attacker shot and stabbed his victims before going on the run. He killed his family and himself following a manhunt. (Image: News18 Creative)

Many countries around the world have suffered school attacks and shootings. As the world mourns the victims of Thailand pre-school shooting, here’s a look at some of the deadliest attacks on children. (Image: News18 Creative)

Uvalde, May 2022 | 18-yr-old Salvador Rolando Ramos first shot his own grandmother, fled the scene, and crashed his car outside of the school. At the school he began a bloody rampage. The shotter was killed at the site if the attack. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kazan, May 2021 | 19-yr-old, Ilnaz Galyaviyev, shot and killed nine people and injured 21 others in a shooting and bombing attack at his former school. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kerch, October 2018 | 18-yr-oldVladislav Roslyakov, a student of the Kerch polytechnic college, carried out the attack using a rifle and a homemade bomb. 20 people, including 15 teenagers and five adults were killed. Roslyakov killed himself at the site of the attack. (Image: News18 Creative)

Parkland, February 2018 | 19-yr-old Nikolas Cruz, former student of the school, opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on students and staff, killing 14 students and three educators and injuring many other. (Image: News18 Creative)

Garissa, April 2015 | The attackers singled out and shot those identified as Christian. Somali-based Islamist group al-Shabab took the responsibility for the shooting. (Image: News18 Creative)

Peshawar, December 2014 | A group of Taliban fighters, heavily armed with grenades and automatic rifles, entered the school and opened fire on school staff and children. The attackers killed more than 140 people, 132 of them were children. (Image: News18 Creative)