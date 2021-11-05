Some breathtaking pictures from the eruption of Spain's La Palma volcano

A woman climbs a hill with a child to see the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt in Tacande de Arriba on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, as seen from El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande de Arriba, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Lava burns buildings following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Tacande, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Zoilo Lorenzo, who was evacuated from the Martela neighbourhood six days ago, keeps an eye on the way the lava is flowing hoping it won't destroy his house as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Police officers block a road as lava rises following the eruption of a volcano on the Island of La Palma, in Tacande, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Huge rocks flow down over lava spewed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Lava is seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

A satellite image in infrared color shows smoke rising as lava flows while the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Maxar Technologies via Reuters)