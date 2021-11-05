MARKET NEWS

Some breathtaking pictures from the eruption of Spain's La Palma volcano

Streams of lava pulse down the sides of the volcano, which has been erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma for over a month. Since the eruption began on September 19, lava from the volcano has covered nearly 900 hectares (2,200 acres) of land, destroying around 2,000 buildings and many banana plantations. More than 7,000 people have had to evacuate their homes. There is no immediate end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos on the Spanish isle of La Palma. Take a look at some of the breathtaking images from the eruption.

November 05, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
A woman climbs a hill with a child to see the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt in Tacande de Arriba on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, as seen from El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande de Arriba, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Lava burns buildings following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Tacande, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Zoilo Lorenzo, who was evacuated from the Martela neighbourhood six days ago, keeps an eye on the way the lava is flowing hoping it won't destroy his house as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Police officers block a road as lava rises following the eruption of a volcano on the Island of La Palma, in Tacande, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Huge rocks flow down over lava spewed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Lava is seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
A satellite image in infrared color shows smoke rising as lava flows while the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Maxar Technologies via Reuters)
A palm tree is surrounded by lava spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano blocking a road in La Laguna, as the volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
