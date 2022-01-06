MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Snaps from annual stocktake at London Zoo

London Zoo keepers participate in the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo.

Reuters
January 06, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
Arya, an Asiatic lioness, is seen during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
Zookeeper Hattie Sire poses for a photograph with Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
Zookeeper Mick Tiley poses for a photograph with Bactrian camels during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
Squirrel monkeys climb on an abacus during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
Asiatic lions Bhanu and Arya are seen during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
Zookeeper Hattie Sire poses for a photograph with Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
A squirrel monkey climbs on an abacus during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
Zookeeper Hattie Sire poses for a photograph with Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #animals #Annual Stocktake #London Zoo #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 6, 2022 06:11 pm

