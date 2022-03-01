Russia-Ukraine Conflict | More than 500,000 refugees flee Ukraine into neighbouring countries

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24. The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, had previously said it is planning to deal with up to four million if the situation worsens. But the European Union's crisis management commissioner says the figure could reach seven million. (Source: AFP)

A UNHCR breakdown issued when the total tally was slightly below 500,000 showed that more than 280,000 people have already fled Ukraine into Poland. Poland's border guards said on February 27 that 90 percent of those arriving were being put up by friends or relations, but that reception centres were also being set up close to the frontier. (Source: AFP)

Poland was already home to 1.5 million Ukrainians before Russia invaded. Across the country, people are mobilising with offers of accommodation, money, clothes and work for the new arrivals. (Source: AFP)

The UN refugee agency also found that over 32,500 Ukrainians had crossed into Romania since February 24. Bucharest meanwhile had said on February 27 that around 47,000 Ukrainians had crossed into the country since day one of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, but that 22,000 had already gone on to other countries. (Source: AFP)

Most are passing through Siret in the north of the country, where a camp has been set up, along with a second near Marmatiei. Romanians have also taken to social media to organise donations of food and clothing for the refugees. (Source: AFP)

Nearly 85,000 people have so far crossed from Ukraine into Hungary, UNHCR said. Several border towns such as Zahony have set up public buildings as reception centres, with ordinary people donating food and clothes, the interior ministry said. (Source: AFP)

At least 70,000 Ukrainians have also crossed into Moldova, the country's deputy prime minister said on February 27. The UN refugee agency said on February 28 that more than 36,000 Ukrainians had crossed into the country, adding that others had moved on to other European countries. (Image: Twitter @natgavrilita)

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilița visited the border crossing of Palanca on February 26 where a tent village and medical facilities have been set up. "In these dark days for Ukraine, we stand by its citizens," she tweeted. "Moldova will assist those in need of safe transit or shelter. We are with you Ukraine!" (Image: Twitter @natgavrilita)

The UNHCR said some 30,000 people had fled Ukraine into Slovakia since February 24. The Slovak ministry of interior told AFP that 6,514 crossed on February 27 between midnight and 6 am alone. (Source: AFP)

More than 300 people had crossed from Ukraine into Belarus, the UNHCR said. (Source: AFP)

The UN refugee agency said on February 28 that around 34,600 of those who had fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries had already moved onwards towards other European countries. (Source: AFP)

Some 160,000 people are thought to be internally displaced within Ukraine. "Displacement in Ukraine is growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid," Grandi tweeted on February 26. (Source: AFP)