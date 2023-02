1/4 A very powerful arctic blast of cold took over the northeastern US on February 3, plunging temperatures to new lows. New Hampshire's Mount Washington experienced a wind chill factor of -79 degrees Celsius. Image: Reuters

2/4 Warnings of wind chills were issued for most of New York and other regions, home to more than 16 million people.

3/4 The National Weather Service said the deep freeze will last for a relatively shorter period but the biting wind, combined with numbing cold gripping the Northeast, is likely to be life-threatening to the people.