In Pics: PM Narendra Modi in South Africa for BRICS Summit Modi arrived in South Africa on August 22 on a three-day official visit, where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional dance performance on his arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.
August 23, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BRICS leaders have discussed major global developments and leveraging the five-member bloc's platform to find solutions to global challenges during a key meeting here on August 22. (Image: AP)
Modi arrived in South Africa on August 22 on a three-day official visit. In South Africa, he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. (Image: Reuters)
PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional dance performance on his arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. This is Prime Minister's third visit to South Africa. (Image: Reuters)
The Prime Minister was formally welcomed by Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa at the airport. (Image: Reuters)
The trip also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. (Image: Reuters)
This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)
South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: 'BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.' (Image: AP)
From South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Greece for a bilateral visit. (Image: X/@PMOIndia) (With inputs from agencies)
Discover the latest
business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!