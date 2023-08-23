In Pics: PM Narendra Modi in South Africa for BRICS Summit

1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BRICS leaders have discussed major global developments and leveraging the five-member bloc's platform to find solutions to global challenges during a key meeting here on August 22. (Image: AP)

2/8 Modi arrived in South Africa on August 22 on a three-day official visit. In South Africa, he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. (Image: Reuters)

3/8 PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional dance performance on his arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. This is Prime Minister's third visit to South Africa. (Image: Reuters)

4/8 The Prime Minister was formally welcomed by Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa at the airport. (Image: Reuters)

5/8 The trip also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. (Image: Reuters)

6/8 This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)

7/8 South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: 'BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.' (Image: AP)