    In Pics: PM Narendra Modi in South Africa for BRICS Summit

    Modi arrived in South Africa on August 22 on a three-day official visit, where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional dance performance on his arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.

    August 23, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BRICS leaders have discussed major global developments and leveraging the five-member bloc's platform to find solutions to global challenges during a key meeting here on August 22. (Image: AP)
    Modi arrived in South Africa on August 22 on a three-day official visit. In South Africa, he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. (Image: Reuters)
    PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional dance performance on his arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. This is Prime Minister's third visit to South Africa. (Image: Reuters)
    The Prime Minister was formally welcomed by Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa at the airport. (Image: Reuters)
    The trip also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. (Image: Reuters)
    This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)
    South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: 'BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.' (Image: AP)
    From South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Greece for a bilateral visit. (Image: X/@PMOIndia) (With inputs from agencies)
    Tags: #BRICS Summit #Narendra Modi #Slideshow #South Africa #World News
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 12:10 pm

