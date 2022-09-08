English
    In Pics | Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian military exercise

    Japan's foreign and defence ministers met their Indian counterparts in Tokyo on September 8. The meeting happened at a sensitive time as Russia holds a major multinational military exercise in its far east, with China and India also participating.

    September 08, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    Japan's Foreign and Defense Ministers talked with their Indian counterparts in Tokyo on September 8, meeting at a sensitive time as Russia holds a major multinational military exercise in its far east, with China and India participating.
    Japan's foreign and defence ministers met their Indian counterparts in Tokyo on September 8. The meeting is happening at a sensitive time as Russia holds a major multinational military exercise in its far east, with China and India participating. (Source: AP)
    Japan, which held its first "2+2" security talks in 2019 with both foreign and defense ministers, hopes to further elevate their defense cooperation in joint exercises, technology and equipment.
    Japan, which held its first “2+2” security talks in 2019 with both foreign and defence ministers, hopes to further elevate their defence cooperation in joint exercises, technology and equipment. (Source: AP)
    Tokyo has protested to Moscow about the ongoing military exercise including Russian-held disputed islands over which Japan claims sovereignty. Japan also raised "grave concern" about naval shooting drills jointly held by Russia and China off Japan's northern coast over the weekend.
    Tokyo has expressed its disapproval to Moscow about the ongoing military exercise in areas including Russian-held disputed islands over which Japan claims sovereignty. Japan also raised “grave concern” about naval shooting drills jointly held by Russia and China off Japan’s northern coast over the weekend. (Source: AP)
    Foreign Ministry officials said Japan has warned India against joining drills set on the disputed islands and that the Indian troops were participating only in ground exercises in other areas.
    Foreign ministry officials said Japan has warned India against joining drills set on the disputed islands and that the Indian troops were participating only in ground exercises in other areas. (Source: AP)
    Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said on September 7 that Japan wants to step up joint military drills and cooperation in development and transfer of military equipment and technology with India.
    Japanese foreign ministry officials said on September 7 that Japan wants to step up joint military drills and cooperation in the development and transfer of military equipment and technology with India. (Source: AP)
    Japan hopes to expand military equipment transfers to back up its feeble defense industry as the country tries to bolster its military capability and spending as deterrence to growing threats from China, Russia and North Korea.
    Japan hopes to expand military equipment transfers to back up its feeble defence industry as the country tries to bolster its military capability and spending as deterrence to growing threats from China, Russia and North Korea. (Source: AP)
    Japan and India are discussing joint development of unmanned ground vehicle technology, Japanese officials said. Japan's earlier plan to sell sea-landing planes to India has been held up, partly by the costs.
    Japan and India are discussing joint development of unmanned ground vehicle technology, Japanese officials said. Japan's earlier plan to sell sea-landing planes to India has been held up, partly due to high costs. (Source: AP)
    Japan also wants to reaffirm India's support in promoting a "free and open Indo-Pacific vision" that Japan promotes with the United States as part of the Quad framework that also includes Australia as a counter to China's assertiveness in the region.
    Japan also wants to reaffirm India's support in promoting a “free and open Indo-Pacific vision” that Japan promotes with the United States as part of the Quad framework that also includes Australia as a counter to China’s assertiveness in the region. (Source: AP)
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 03:29 pm
