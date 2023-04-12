In Pics: Biden urges Northern Ireland parties to restore power-sharing on Good Friday anniversary visit

1/9 US President Joe Biden urged political compromise in Northern Ireland on April 12, using a brief visit to promote the benefits of enduring peace and investment, but faced heated criticism from pro-UK hardliners. (Image: AP)

2/9 "I hope the (Northern Ireland) Executive and Assembly will soon be restored," Biden said in a speech at Ulster University, urging feuding political leaders to restore power-sharing government which has been suspended since February last year. (Image: AP)

3/9 Biden touted the "unlimited possibilities" for investment and growth offered in the UK-ruled territory, 25 years on from a historic peace deal brokered by the US government. (Image: AP)

4/9 But peace and stability must always be guarded, he added, saying the January 6, 2021, riot at Congress in Washington had proved that in every generation, "democracy needs champions". (Image: Reuters)

5/9 The Irish-American president met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who declared the UK's relationship with the US was "in great shape". Biden also greeted local political leaders ahead of his speech. (Image: AFP)

6/9 He said on April 11 that the priority for his trip -- which includes three days in his ancestral homeland, the Republic of Ireland -- was "to keep the peace" in Northern Ireland. (Image: Reuters)

7/9 But senior figures in the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is under pressure to resume local power-sharing, were strikingly undiplomatic about the president. (Image: AP)

8/9 US President Joe Biden landed in Northern Ireland on April 11, hoping to help maintain the fragile peace brokered 25 years ago after decades of sectarian violence over British rule. (Image: AP)