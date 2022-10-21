In Pics | As Liz Truss resigns after 45 days as UK prime minister, a look at her tumultuous time in office

Liz Truss spent just six weeks as premier in 10 Downing Street. In this time, Truss’ government sent the pound plummeting, was bailed out by the Bank of England, made a U-turn on her entire policy programme, and fired the finance minister. A look at Truss’ tumultuous time in office. (Image: News18 Creative)

On September 23, Liz Truss's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, delivered a mini-Budget that sent shockwaves through the UK's economy.

After the mini-budget, British stocks and bonds plummeted. The pound collapsed to historic lows against the dollar.

On September 26, the pound briefly fell to its weakest level against the dollar on record.

A look at top five net reductions of permanent taxes since 1972.

The mini-budget rocked financial markets which led to a revolt within Truss's own Conservative Party.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slammed the UK chancellor's mini-budget which introduced tax cuts through heavy borrowing.

On April 19, IMF warned that the UK is set for the slowest growth among all G7 countries in 2023.

On October 12, Truss's government refused to reverse its vast tax cuts or reduce public spending despite the market turmoil.

On October 17, Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwarteng, reversed nearly all of the mini-budget. Liz Truss on October 20 resigned as the UK prime minister with the shortest time in office – 45 days.

Britain, once a glorious imperial power where, as they used to say, the sun never sets, is now a country that's fast losing its cachet, economically as well as geopolitically.