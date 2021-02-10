Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch to remove ice as snow blankets Europe

Icicles form on a window outside a house early morning in Altenberg, Germany, on February 10. (Image: AP)

A woman poses for pictures as snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, on February 10. The Eiffel Tower is using a blowtorch to melt ice collecting on its surfaces, and snow is blocking roads, trains and school buses across northern France. (Image: AP)

A man feeds scraps to seagulls as the cold snap continues to grip much of the nation, in Whitley Bay, England, on February 10. Cold weather is predicted to continue over the region for some days. (Image: AP)

A staff member clears snow from the Washington D.C. Capitol in Miniworld in Lichrenstein, Germany, on February 9. To prevent damage in winter, some of the monuments are enclosed. The rest are regularly checked and cleared of snow. (Image: AP)

A skier passes the Moritzburg Castle, the former hunting lodge of the Wettin family, in Moritzburg, Germany, on February 9. Some took advantage of the frosty climes. Cross-country skiers glided across the Charles Bridge in Prague, children sledded in the usually snowless parks of Belgium's capital of Brussels, and the deep winter freeze has reawakened the Dutch national obsession with skating on frozen canals. (Image: AP)

A resident clears the sidewalk in front of her front door of snow in Wernigerode, Germany, on February 9. (Image: AP)

Icicles on the fountains in Trafalgar Square, London, with the National Gallery in the background, as temperatures dropped below freezing, on February 9. Snow has swept across the country, with further snowfall predicted, bringing travel problems as temperatures dropped. (Image: AP)

Icicles formed on boats after high winds and waves swept the marina of Monnickendam, the Netherlands, on February 9. With freezing temperatures forecast for more than a week in the Netherlands, ice fever is sweeping the nation, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing measures. (Image: AP)