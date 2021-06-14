COVID-19 | Vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10. (Image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10. (Image: Reuters)

A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10. (Image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10. (Image: Reuters)

Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)

Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna (COVID-19) vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16. (Image: Reuters)

Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9. (Image: Reuters)

Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the residents, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1. (Image: Reuters)

Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1. (Image: Reuters)

Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver vaccinations during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mecca, California, U.S., February 1. (Image: Reuters)

Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in Pevy, France, January 28. (Image: Reuters)

A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to local residents, in Pevy, France, January 28. (Image: Reuters)