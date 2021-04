Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S. April 13. (Image: Reuters)

An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12. (Image: Reuters)

A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong, China April 15. (Image: Reuters)

Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, walks past the casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., April 13. (Image: Reuters)

Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13. (Image: Reuters)

A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who called for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, April 12. (Image: Reuters)

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the COVID-19, in Haridwar, India, April 12. (Image: Reuters)

Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. (Image: Reuters)

Synchronised swimmers from Aquabatix train in the pool as swimming pools reopen following easing of the coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre, in London, Britain April 12. (Image: Reuters)