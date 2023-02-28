Best FIFA Awards 2022: Messi and Putellas win best players at FIFA awards

1/10 Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been named men's player of the year at the 2022 Best FIFA Awards. The 35-year-old beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the prize. Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, and scored 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22. (Image: AP)

2/10 Barcelona's Alexia Putellas was named the Best FIFA women's player of the year during the ceremony of the Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris, France, on February 27. (Image: AP)

3/10 Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentina to their third World Cup title, was named the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the year. (Image: AP)

4/10 England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year after guiding the Lionesses to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy. (Image: Reuters)

5/10 Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez won The Best men's goalkeeper award. (Image: AP)

6/10 England goalkeeper Mary Earps receives the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award during the ceremony of the Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris, France, on February 27. (Image: AP)

7/10 Polish amputee soccer player Marcin Oleksy receives the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal. (Image: AP)

8/10 Georgian player Luka Lochoshvili received the FIFA Fair Play Award. (Image: Reuters)

9/10 Argentina's fans earned The Best fan award for their show of support in Qatar. (Image: AP)