The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

We break down the Realme GT Neo 3T for you and tell you about Reliance Jio's ties up with Ericsson for 5G network, Apple's new iPad's in India, Intel's 13th Gen Core processors and Netflix's transfer profiles feature. We also find out if the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is worth it
If you’re wondering whether the Realme GT Neo 3T is a successor to the original GT Neo 3, we can tell you it is not. At its current price, the Realme GT Neo 3T sits in between the Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme 9 Pro+. But, there’s no doubt that the Realme GT Neo 3T is one of the best-performing smartphones
under Rs 30,000 in India. The phone also features a best-in-class display, excellent battery life, incredibly fast charging support and a unique design.
Communications service provider Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio) announced
a long-term strategic contract with Ericsson to roll out 5G standalone (SA) in the country, the company said in a statement. The release said that this is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country.
Apple has launched the 2022 iPad Pro
and 10th Generation iPad
in India. The 10th Gen iPad price in India starts at Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + cellular model will start from Rs 59,900. The new 11-inch iPad Pro price in India will start from Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro price starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi +cellular model.
Intel has launched
its 13th Gen Core processor family in India. The line-up includes six new desktop processors with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K at the helm. The announcement comes on the heels of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series
event in the country. The 13th Gen Intel Core processors went on sale from October 21.
With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company has gone the safe route
and it seems to be following the same strategy for the device’s pricing as well. That being said the Galaxy Z Flip 4 still has quite a few quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor to enhance the experience of the ‘flip’ form factor.
Netflix recently announced
a "profile transfer" tool that allows users to easily transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, ‘My List’, saved games, and other settings to a new account.