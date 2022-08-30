Ducati launches the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh. This toned-down version of its bigger sibling the Streetfighter V4 is available in only a single variant and as in the case of the Panigale V2 and V4, the family resemblance is close. (Image: Ducati)Back in 2020, Ducati unveiled the Streetfighter V4 at the Ducati World Premiere. The V4, as mentioned above, functions as the V2’s bigger sibling and, as such, most of its design cues trickle down to the V2. At the front, you see the bike’s twin-pod headlamp with its curvy LED DRL. This is said to be inspired by the grin of The Joker from the Batman series and is identical to the one on the V4. (Image: Ducati)The handlebar is flat and wide, allowing for maximum leverage when turning. The fuel tank is muscular and the split tail section juts upward. The overall silhouette of the Streetfighter is sharp with curves running the length of the bike. (Image: Ducati)Internationally, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 is available in two colour options—Storm Green and Ducati Red. India, on the other hand, gets just the Ducati Red paint scheme. This isn’t a bad thing, however, since the contrasting black finish on the engine and other components as well as the silver radiator shrouds add a bit of pop to the bike. The Streetfighter V2 gets a set of 17-inch alloy wheels painted black and wrapped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. (Image: Ducati)Over to the powertrain, the Streetfighter V2 is powered by the same engine as that on the Panigale V2. The Superquadro 995cc liquid-cooled twin is capable of producing 153 hp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 101.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. This is then linked to a six-speed transmission assisted by a slip-and-assist clutch as well as a bi-directional quickshifter. (Image: Ducati)Additionally, the engine is a stressed member of the monocoque aluminium frame, which means the front chassis is bolted directly to it along with the single-sided swingarm. What this does is give the naked bike a weight of just 178 kg dry. (Image: Ducati)Suspension is in the form of a 43mm Showa Big Piston upside down fork at the front. At the rear is a Sachs monoshock and all of these are fully adjustable. Braking comes from a twin 320 mm disc setup at the front bitten down on by Brembo M4.32 monobloc four-piston callipers, while the rear features a single 245 mm disc stopped by a two-piston calliper. (Image: Ducati)Now, this is a modern Ducati, so it has to be updated with the latest in terms of technology. The Streetfighter V2, just like its bigger sibling, gets LED lighting all around, a 4.3-inch full-colour instrument cluster, a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and ride-by-wire throttle that allows for variable ride modes and power modes. (Image: Ducati)Diving a little deeper into the electronics that the Streetfighter has been fitted with, you see Ducati’s Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control EVO and auto tyre calibration. Additionally, it also gets the Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2 and a Sachs steering damper. (Image: Ducati)And finally, prices. The Ducati Streetfighter V2’s ex-showroom retail tag says Rs 17.25 lakh and at this price goes up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple RS, the Harley Davidson Sportster S and even the BMW R nineT Scrambler. (Image: Ducati)However, from the rivals’ perspective, the V2 will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900, BMW F 900 R and the BMW Street Twin, all of which are priced significantly lower or just about the Rs 10-lakh mark. (Image: Ducati)