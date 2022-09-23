Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days Live | Check out the best offers on TVs

Best Offers on 4K Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 – Amazon | The 55-inch Acer I Series 4K UHD TV is one of the most affordable 55-inch TVs in the segment and comes with a ton of features for Rs 28,999. The OnePlus Y Series 4K UHD Smart TV is available for Rs 30,000 for the 50-inch screen size. LG is also offering a 43-inch 4K UHD LED TV in India at a discounted price of Rs 28,980. Best Offers on 4K Smart TVs under Rs 40,000 – Flipkart | The Vu GloLED TV will set you back Rs 35,999 for the 55-inch model. The 55-inch OnePlus U1S Ultra HD LED Smart TV is available for Rs 39,999 during Flipkart’s sale. Looking for an affordable 4K LED TV with excellent speakers, then the 55-inch Blaupunkt Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV is the way to go with a price tag of Rs 31,999. Lastly, Thomson is offering its new QLED UHD 4K Smart TV for Rs 38,999. Thomson’s QLED TV runs on Google TV and comes in a 55-inch screen size. Best Offers on 4K Smart TVs under Rs 40,000 – Amazon | The 55-inch Hisense Bezel-less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED with Google TV is available for Rs 38,990 during Amazon’s festive sale. The Mi 5X Series 4K UHD LED TV is available for Rs 37,990 for the 50-inch model, while the 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV will set you back Rs 34,990. The TCL Remote Less Voice Control Edition QLED Smart TV is available for Rs 30,990 and Rs 39,990 for the 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, respectively. Best Offers on 4K QLED TVs - Amazon | The Samsung Frame Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TVs are available at a discounted price during Amazon’s sale. The Frame starts from Rs 51,980 on Amazon for the base 43-inch screen size. Vu’s Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TVs are an excellent option if you are looking for more affordable QLED TVs as they start from Rs 68,999 for the base 55-inch screen size. The OnePlus Q1 Series 4K QLED TV is another affordable option in the QLED space with a Rs 58,899 price tag for the 55-inch model. Best offers on QLED TVs Flipkart | The TCL C815 Series 4K QLED TV is one of the most affordable QLED TVs in India with a starting price of Rs 54,990 for the 55-inch model through Flipkart. The 65-inch Blaupunkt QLED UHD Smart TV with Google TV is also available via Rs 60,999 via Flipkart. Samsung’s eye-catching Serif Series Ultra HD QLED TV is also available for as low as Rs 59,990 for the base 43-inch screen size. Thomson’s QLED UHD Smart TV with Google TV is also available in a 65-inch screen size for Rs 84,999 via Flipkart. If you are looking for an affordable 65-inch QLED TV in India, then the Toshiba M550LP Series is also worth considering. Best offers on Premium TVs Amazon | The Mi Q1 Series 4K UHD OLED TV will set you back Rs 1,29,990. Another premium TV is the TCL 4K UHD Mini LED Smart TV, which will set you back Rs 1,19,990 for the 55-inch model. The Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED TV can be purchased through Amazon for as low as Rs 1,13,990 for the 55-inch model. Best offers on OLED TVs Amazon | The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV is the most affordable OLED TV in India with a starting price of Rs 69,980 for the 48-inch screen size. Another OLED smart TV on offer during Amazon’s sale is the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OELD TV, which is priced at Rs 1,80,490. The Bravia TV is a premium OLED model with a ton of entertainment features and will be an excellent addition to any household. Sony is also offering an extra Rs 5,000 discount on cards from all banks. Carlsen Martin

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale have commenced, with numerous deals on TVs across different segments. An additional discount of up to 10 percent is being offered on payments made with SBI Bank cards on Amazon and ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards on Flipkart. Other offers include extended warranties, No Cost EMI payment options, extra value exchange, and more. If you are looking to buy a TV in India, there’s no better time like the present. It is worth noting that the prices listed for the TVs don’t include the additional bank offers and are just listed prices. Here are the top deals:The 32-inch Redmi HD Ready Smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 through Amazon India. LG’s 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is also available for as low as Rs 12,980 on Amazon. Samsung’s 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED is also available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 through Amazon India. The 32-inch Mi 5A HD Ready Smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 through Flipkart. Additionally, 32-inch HD-Ready TVs from Thomson and Realme are also available for purchase under Rs 10,000 through Flipkart.Looking for an affordable 4K LED Smart TV in India, then the 43-inch Thomson 9R Pro is worth considering. With its price tag of Rs 19,499 on Flipkart, the Thomson 9R Pro is one of the few TVs that offer 4K resolution in the sub-20K space. The 43-inch iFFALCON 4K UHD Android Smart TV is the most affordable 4K TV in India. It is available for Rs 17,999 through Amazon India.The 43-inch Motorola Revou 2 4K LED TV is one of the most affordable 4K smart TVs and is available for Rs 21,999. The Vu GloLED TV is available in 50-inch screen size. The GloLED is brighter than traditional LED TVs in the segment and is available for Rs 30,999, making it one of the best options in the segment. The 50-inch Mi X Series 4K UHD Android TV is also available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Samsung’s 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo UHD LED TV and Thomson’s 55-inch OATHPRO Max 4K LED Smart TV are both available for Rs 30,999.