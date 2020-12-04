Rajinikanth enters politics: Here are some film stars who have ruled Tamil Nadu's political landscape

Ending years of suspense, superstar Rajinikanth has said his long-awaited party would be launched in January, 202. Top film stars launching their own political party is not new in Tamil Nadu. Take a look

Moneycontrol News Dec 4, 2020 / 09:49 AM IST











Tamil Nadu stars in politics2 Tamil Nadu stars in politics3 Tamil Nadu stars in politics4 Tamil Nadu stars in politics5 Tamil Nadu stars in politics6 Tamil Nadu stars in politics8 Tamil Nadu stars in politics9 Tamil Nadu stars in politics10 Tamil Nadu stars in politics11 Tamil Nadu stars in politics12 Tamil Nadu stars in politics13