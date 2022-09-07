Time to buckle up! A look at history of seat belts and why wearing them is important

Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, has announced that a penalty will be levied on passengers not wearing seat belts in the rear seats in cars. The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on the way to Mumbai. Reports said that Mistry was seated in the rear seat and was not wearing a seatbelt. A look at the history of seat belts, why wearing them is important and countries where it is mandatory. (Image: News18 Creative)

Two American car manufacturers – Nash and Ford – decided to offer seat belts as a purchasable option in cars in the mid-1900. People at the beginning didn’t really opt to pay for seat belts. Saab, a company from Sweden, was, however, the first automaker to provide seat belts as a standard. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1970, the belt became compulsory. Australia was the first place in the world to make wearing seat belts compulsory in its state Victoria. (Image: News18 Creative)

The purpose of a seat belt is simple: It keeps you from hitting the dashboard or flying through the windshield in the event of a crash. (Image: News18 Creative)

If a car travelling at 60 km/hr hits a stationary object, the car will stop but the passengers will keep moving in the same direction at 60km/hr due to inertia. Wearing seat belts will save lives in such situations. (Image: News18 Creative)

Seat belts protect the knees, arms and pelvis by keeping occupants from sliding forward and crashing into the car shell or the front seat. (Image: News18 Creative)

Place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck. (Image: News18 Creative)

A survey conducted by Maruti Suzuki and Kantar Group (Millard Brown and IMRB) in 2017 shows that seat belt usage in India is as low as 25 percent among passenger vehicle users. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here are the top five reasons for not wearing a seat belt. (Image: News18 Creative)