These Bollywood stars earn big from real estate: Check it out

Kajol has rented out an apartment in Mumbai for two years for Rs 90,000 a month, showed documents accessed by Zapkey.com - an online platform that collates publicly available property registration data. According to the documents, the 771 sq ft apartment is on the 21st floor of the Atlantis project in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. The tenant, Asha Shenoy, has paid a security deposit of Rs 3 lakh.

Earlier in December, Salman Khan rented his Mumbai apartment for Rs 95,000 per month. The tenure of the agreement, for the apartment located in Shiv Asthan Heights in Mumbai’s Bandra West, is 33 months. The 758-sq ft unit is located on the 14th floor. A deposit of Rs 2.85 lakh has been paid by the tenant Ayush Dua. (File image: Reuters)

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also rented out the ground floor of the Vatsa and Ammu bungalows in Juhu, Mumbai, to State Bank of India for 15 years at a rent of Rs 18.9 lakh per month. The lease deal was registered on September 28, 2021. (File image: Reuters)

In November, Amitabh Bachchan rented a duplex unit in Mumbai for Rs 10 lakh per month for two years to actress Kriti Sanon. The apartment is located on 27 and 28 floors of the Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. Sanon has paid a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh.

In August Salman Khan renewed the rent agreement for Bandra duplex at Rs 8.25 lakh a month for a period of three years. The property is spread over 2,265 sq ft carpet and comes with 10 car parks, the documents showed. (File image: PTI)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan Pataudi also rented his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai for Rs 3.5 lakh per month in August. He rented the unit to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP who has paid a security deposit of Rs 15 lakh. The apartment of size 1,500 sq ft comes with two car parkings, the documents showed. (File image: Reuters)

Meanwhile, Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty's production house took a flat on rent for three years for Rs 5 lakh per month in Mumbai. The apartment is spread across an area of 2,878 sq ft (carpet area) and is located on the 4th floor of the building Signia Pearl in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. (Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty)

Karan Johar renewed the lease of two commercial properties in the name of Dharma Productions in August this year for a rent of Rs 17.56 lakh and Rs 6.15 lakh per month respectively. (File image: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)