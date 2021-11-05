MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra govt to retain temporary bridge of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link for bird watching

The 5.6 km temporary bridge was constructed to facilitate the movement of machinery and men during the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
Maharashtra government will retain the temporary bridge permanently alongside the Mumbai Transharbour as a deck for visitors to see migratory birds and flamingos that frequent the area. The 5.6 km temporary bridge was constructed to facilitate the movement of machinery and men during the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. (Image: lntecc.com)
As per the reports the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner S V R Srinivas said that the demolition of the temporary bridge would cost the government a huge sum of money. (File Image: PTI)
The makeshift bridge was constructed in the vicinity of the Sewri mudflats which is frequently visited by two species of flamingo during the period between November and May. (File Image: PTI)
The Deputy Conservator of Forests of Mangrove Protection Cell, Neenu Somraj, said that apart from flamingos, many other birds also visit Mumbai and construction of the Trans Harbour Link has not disturbed the movement of these frequent visitors. (Image: Wikimedia File image)
Tags: #bird watching #flamingo #India #Maharashtra #Mumbai Trans Harbour Link #Slideshow #urban wildlife
first published: Nov 5, 2021 07:23 pm

