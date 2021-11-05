Maharashtra govt to retain temporary bridge of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link for bird watching

Birders now have a new destination in a deck that was built as a temporary bridge to facilitate the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. The Maharashtra government has decided to retain the flyover for visitors to see migratory birds including flamingoes that frequent the Sewri mudflats. The 5.6 km bridge had been constructed to allow the movement of machinery and men during the construction of India's longest sea bridge. (Image: lntecc.com)

As per media reports, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner S V R Srinivas said that the demolition of the temporary bridge would have cost the government a huge sum of money. (File Image: PTI)

The makeshift bridge was constructed in the vicinity of the Sewri mudflats, which is a coastal wetland, visited by two species of flamingoes between November and May. (File Image: PTI)