India did not have a national anthem at the time of its independence.

Mahatma Gandhi did not participate in the first Indian Independence Day celebrations in Delhi.

Lord Mountbatten had been given a mandate by the British parliament to transfer the power by June 30, 1948.

Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union of India on September 14, 1949.

The Indian Independence Bill gave August 15 as the date of independence for both India and Pakistan.

The first unofficial flag of India was hoisted on August 7, 1906 at Parsee Bagan Square in Calcutta (now Kolkata).