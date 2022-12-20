In Pics | PM Narendra Modi enjoys ‘millet lunch’ with other Parliament members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 enjoyed a millet lunch at Parliament along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs. The lunch was hosted by agriculture minister Narendra Tomar to mark Millet Year 2023. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The delicacies that were prepared for Parliament members included Khichdi made out of millet, Ragi Dosa, Ragi Roti, Jowar roti, Haldi sabji, bajra, churma, bajra kheer, bajra cake and many more. (Image: ANI)

Earlier in the day, during the BJP parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi laid emphasis on the celebration of International Millet Year 2023 and suggested ways to promote an ongoing nutrition campaign through millet. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Highlighting the high nutritional value of these grains, he said these can be used in anganwadis, schools, homes and government meetings as well. Awareness about the grains could be spread by hosting debates in schools and colleges, Modi said and noted that food items whose high nutritional values are shared with people are also consumed more. (Image: Twitter @DarshanaJardosh)