In Pics | PM Modi convoy stranded on flyover in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 09:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way. (Image: ANI)
Modi, as per the schedule shared with the Punjab government, had landed at Bathinda from where he was to go by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. The Home Ministry said it has sought a detailed report on the matter from the state government. "This was a major lapse in the security of PM," the statement noted. (Image: ANI)
Modi's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government, the MHA said. "As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," it noted. (Image: ANI)
After this security lapse, Modi's visit to the National Martyrs Memorial was canceled and it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport. (Image: ANI)
This was PM Modi’s first visit to Punjab since the passage of the controversial farm reform laws in 2020 which were repealed in November last year, following a year-long protests. (Image: ANI)
Tags: #India #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) #PM Narendra Modi #Punjab #Punjab government #Slideshow
first published: Jan 5, 2022 09:34 pm

