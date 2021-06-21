MARKET NEWS

In Pics | International Yoga Day 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers others perform Yoga

International Yoga Day 2021: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and many others performed Yoga on June 21 morning to take part in the event which is being celebrated across the world.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs Yoga in Nagpur on International Day Of Yoga. (Image: ANI)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha to mark 7th #InternationalDayOfYoga_
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha to mark 7th International Day Of Yoga. (Image: ANI)
On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar, Uttarakhand_
On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. (Image: ANI)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan performs Yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park, on #InternationalDayOfYoga_
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan performs Yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park, on International Day Of Yoga. (Image: ANI)
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad performed Yoga in Patna, today on #InternationalYogaDay_
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad performed Yoga in Patna, today on International Yoga Day. (Image: ANI)
On #InternationalYogaDay, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi._
On International Yoga Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi on #InternationalDayOfYoga_
MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi on International Day Of Yoga. (Image: ANI)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar performs Yoga in Chandigarh, on #InternationalDayOfYoga_
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar performs Yoga in Chandigarh, on International Day Of Yoga. (Image: ANI)
Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel performs Yoga at Red Fort, on #InternationalDayOfYoga_
Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel performs Yoga at Red Fort, on International Day Of Yoga. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #International Yoga Day #Narendra Modi #Nitin Gadkari #PM Modi #Ram Nath Kovind #Slideshow
first published: Jun 21, 2021 09:49 am

