1/4 Agra-based Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team to earthquake-hit Turkey on February 7. (Credits: ANI)

2/4 The medical team has critical care specialist teams which includes Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, and Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams. (Credit: ANI)

3/4 The teams are fully equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, Oxygen generation plant, Cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility. (Credit: ANI)