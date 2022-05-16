In Pics: First-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica kicks off with ceremonial welcome in Kingston

President Ram Nath Kovind’s four-day state visit to Jamaica commenced on May 16. Kovind arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where he received a rousing welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, and PM Andrew Holness received Kovind at the airport. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind. India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language and the love of cricket. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

Kovind was accorded a ceremonial welcome, Guard of Honour and 21-gun salute. The President was escorted by the Chief Defence Staff of Jamaica. On the Jamaican side, the leadership of the host Allen, Holness, members of the cabinet, chief of defence staff and commissioner of police were present. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

The presidential visit is happening in the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The President was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival. (Image: Twitter @ANI)