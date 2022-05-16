English
    In Pics: First-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica kicks off with ceremonial welcome in Kingston

    President Kovind was accorded a ceremonial welcome, Guard of Honour and 21-gun-salute.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
    President Ram Nath Kovind’s four-day state visit to Jamaica commences on May 16. Kovind arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where he received a rousing welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica and PM Andrew Holness received President Kovind at the airport. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)
    It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind. India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language and the love for cricket. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)
    President Kovind was accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour and 21-gun-salute. The President of India was escorted by the Chief Defence Staff of Jamaica. On the Jamaican side, the leadership of the host Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, Prime minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, members of the cabinet, Chief of Defence Staff and commissioner of police were present. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)
    The Presidential visit is happening in the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The President was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    The President will be in Jamaica till May 18. During his visit he will hold talks with his counterpart Governor-General Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other dignitaries. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn) (With inputs from ANI and PTI)
    Tags: #Governor-General Patrick Allen #India #India-Jamaica #Jamaica #Kovind Jamaica Visit #President Ram Nath Kovind #Prime Minister Andrew Holness #Ram Nath Kovind #Slideshow #World News
    first published: May 16, 2022 11:01 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.