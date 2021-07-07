MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics: Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Here's all you need to know about the tragedy king

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Here's a biography of the tragedy king.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
Dilip Kumar was born Muhammad Yousuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, British India. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was born Muhammad Yousuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, British India. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was retrospectively referred to as the first Khan of Indian cinema. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was retrospectively referred to as the first Khan of Indian cinema. (NEWS18 creative)
Delip Kumar was hailed as India's first, finest and ultimate method actor. (NEWS18 creative)
Delip Kumar was hailed as India's first, finest and ultimate method actor. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar's trademark was his deep, rish voice. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar's trademark was his deep, rish voice. (NEWS18 creative)
Deilip Kumar was the highest-paid actor between 1950 and 1961. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was the highest-paid actor between 1950 and 1961. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar threatened for accepting an award from Pakistan. Sought former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's protection. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar threatened for accepting an award from Pakistan. Sought former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's protection. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was 44 when he married Saira Banu, who was 22 years old at the time.(NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was 44 when he married Saira Banu, who was 22 years old at the time.(NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was a WWE wrestling fan. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar was a WWE wrestling fan. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kuamr turned down the lead role in Hollywood movie titled 'Lawrence of Arabia', because he was "never interested" in Hollywood. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kuamr turned down the lead role in Hollywood movie titled 'Lawrence of Arabia', because he was "never interested" in Hollywood. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kuamr acted in over 65 films in a career spanning over six decades. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kuamr acted in over 65 films in a career spanning over six decades. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, were Bollywood's first charismatic trio. (NEWS18 creative)
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, were Bollywood's first charismatic trio. (NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dilip Kumar #Dilip Kumar death #gallery #India #Slideshow
first published: Jul 7, 2021 12:50 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.