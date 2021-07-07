In Pics: Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Here's all you need to know about the tragedy king

Dilip Kumar was born Muhammad Yousuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, British India. (NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kumar was retrospectively referred to as the first Khan of Indian cinema. (NEWS18 creative)

Delip Kumar was hailed as India's first, finest and ultimate method actor. (NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kumar's trademark was his deep, rish voice. (NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kumar was the highest-paid actor between 1950 and 1961. (NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kumar threatened for accepting an award from Pakistan. Sought former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's protection. (NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kumar was 44 when he married Saira Banu, who was 22 years old at the time.(NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kumar was a WWE wrestling fan. (NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kuamr turned down the lead role in Hollywood movie titled 'Lawrence of Arabia', because he was "never interested" in Hollywood. (NEWS18 creative)

Dilip Kuamr acted in over 65 films in a career spanning over six decades. (NEWS18 creative)