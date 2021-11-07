MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics: Delhi engulfed in smog, air quality may improve to 'very poor' as wind speed picks up

Due to rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali despite restrictions in place, the air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post the festival.

Moneycontrol News
November 07, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
FDj2BtVUUAYEwyr (1)
Delhi's air quality remained in 'severe' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). (Image: ANI)
FDj2BtYVkAMwVmj (1)
The AQI was 449 on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. (Image: ANI)
FDj2DE2VcAEQffM (1)
SAFAR had earlier said that Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category as surface winds are becoming stronger, dispersing air pollutants. Due to rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali despite restrictions in place, the air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post the festival with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states. The city's AQI slipped to the severe category on Thursday night. (Image: ANI)
000_9R63PM (1)
Delhiites woke up to a cold Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 14.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the Indian Meteorological Department said. (Image: AFP)
000_9R63PJ (1)
The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning and strong winds during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, the Met officials said. (Image: AFP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #Delhi #India #Slideshow
first published: Nov 7, 2021 11:24 am

