In pics | 'Captain Cool' Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket; let's take a look at his career

Dhoni played the most international matches as captain, and with more than 800 dismissals in international cricket, he is the third in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals Moneycontrol News India’s ‘Captain Cool’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from international cricket. Mahi took to social media to announce his retirement. Under Dhoni’s captaincy India won three ICC (International Cricket Council) trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played for India in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Image: News18) Dhoni played the most international matches as captain, and with more than 800 dismissals in international cricket, he is the third in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals. On December 23, 2004, Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong. (Image: Reuters) Dhoni is the only captain in international cricket to win all three ICC limited-over trophies. As a captain of Indian cricket team, Dhoni led India towards the glory by winning T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, India won the second ODI World Cup trophy after 28 years under his captaincy. (Image: Reuters) Dhoni is the only player to captain a team in most number of T20 World Cups. MSD is the first player to win the ICC ODI Player of the Year award twice - in 2008 and 2009. (Image: Reuters) The reticent man from Ranchi will go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India. (Image: News18) First Published on Aug 15, 2020 09:02 pm