172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-captain-cool-dhoni-announces-retirement-from-international-cricket-lets-take-a-look-at-his-international-career-5710011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 'Captain Cool' Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket; let's take a look at his career

Dhoni played the most international matches as captain, and with more than 800 dismissals in international cricket, he is the third in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals

Moneycontrol News
India’s ‘Captain Cool’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from international cricket. Mahi took to social media to announce his retirement. Under Dhoni’s captaincy India won three ICC (International Cricket Council) trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. (Image: News18)

India’s ‘Captain Cool’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from international cricket. Mahi took to social media to announce his retirement. Under Dhoni’s captaincy India won three ICC (International Cricket Council) trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played for India in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Image: News18)

Dhoni played the most international matches as captain and with more than 800 dismissals in international cricket he is the third in the list of wicketkeeper with the most dismissals. On 23 December 2004, Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong. (Image: Reuters)

Dhoni played the most international matches as captain, and with more than 800 dismissals in international cricket, he is the third in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals. On December 23, 2004, Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong. (Image: Reuters)

MS Dhoni, the only captain in International Cricket to win all three ICC Limited-over trophies. As a captain of Indian Cricket team Dhoni led India towards the glory by winning T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011 India won the second ODI World Cup trophy after 28 years. (Image: Reuters)

Dhoni is the only captain in international cricket to win all three ICC limited-over trophies. As a captain of Indian cricket team, Dhoni led India towards the glory by winning T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, India won the second ODI World Cup trophy after 28 years under his captaincy. (Image: Reuters)

Dhoni is the only player to captain a team in most number of T20 World Cup. MSD is first player to win the ICC ODI Player of the year award twice; in 2008 and 2009. (Image: Reuters)

Dhoni is the only player to captain a team in most number of T20 World Cups. MSD is the first player to win the ICC ODI Player of the Year award twice - in 2008 and 2009. (Image: Reuters)

The reticent man from Ranchi will, however, go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India. (Image: News18)

The reticent man from Ranchi will go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India. (Image: News18)

First Published on Aug 15, 2020 09:02 pm

tags #International Cricket Council #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #MS Dhoni #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.