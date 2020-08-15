In pics | 74th Independence Day: How Indians celebrated across the world

A look at the celebration of the 74th Independence Day all over the world. Moneycontrol News India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolor at the Red Fort and addressed the nation from the ramparts, to mark India’s 74th Independence Day. The ceremony in New Delhi and other celebrations across the country are taking place with strict physical distancing norms. (Image: AP) Sh Anand Swaroop, IG (Provisioning) hoisted the national flag at Force HQ, New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ITBP_official) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. (Image: Twitter @ITBP_official) Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the national flag at his residence in New Delhi to celebrate Indi’s 74th Independence Day. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor unfurled the Tricolour in presence of the officers and staff of the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Live webcast was shared with the community to enable all to join the online celebrations. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the tricolor at his residence in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchange sweets at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the national flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Indian policemen wearing face masks participate in the Independence Day parade in Jammu. (Image: AP) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the national flag in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at Delhi Secretariat. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the 74th Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoists the tricolour in Raipur to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Puducherry. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Puducherry. (Image: Twitter @ANI) First Published on Aug 15, 2020 01:22 pm