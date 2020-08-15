172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-74th-independence-day-how-indians-celebrated-across-the-world-5706771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 74th Independence Day: How Indians celebrated across the world

A look at the celebration of the 74th Independence Day all over the world.

Moneycontrol News
India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolor at the Red Fort and addressed the nation from the ramparts, to mark India’s 74th Independence Day. The ceremony in New Delhi and other celebrations across the country are taking place with strict physical distancing norms. (Image: AP)

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolor at the Red Fort and addressed the nation from the ramparts, to mark India’s 74th Independence Day. The ceremony in New Delhi and other celebrations across the country are taking place with strict physical distancing norms. (Image: AP)

Sh Anand Swaroop, IG (Provisioning) hoisted the national flag at Force HQ, New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ITBP_official)

Sh Anand Swaroop, IG (Provisioning) hoisted the national flag at Force HQ, New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ITBP_official)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. (Image: Twitter @ITBP_official)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. (Image: Twitter @ITBP_official)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the national flag at his residence in New Delhi to celebrate Indi’s 74th Independence Day. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists the national flag at his residence in New Delhi to celebrate Indi’s 74th Independence Day. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor unfurled the Tricolour in presence of the officers and staff of the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Live webcast was shared with the community to enable all to join the online celebrations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor unfurled the Tricolour in presence of the officers and staff of the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Live webcast was shared with the community to enable all to join the online celebrations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the tricolor at his residence in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hoists the tricolor at his residence in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchange sweets at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchange sweets at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the national flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hoists the national flag in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Indian policemen wearing face masks participate in the Independence Day parade in Jammu. (Image: AP)

Indian policemen wearing face masks participate in the Independence Day parade in Jammu. (Image: AP)

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the national flag in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the national flag in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at Delhi Secretariat. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at Delhi Secretariat. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the 74th Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the 74th Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoists the tricolour in Raipur to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoists the tricolour in Raipur to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and COVID-19 patients celebrate Independence Day at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. (Image: Twitter @ITBP_official)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Puducherry. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Puducherry. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hoists the national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Puducherry. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

First Published on Aug 15, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #74th independence day #Independence Day 2020 #India's Independence Day celebrations #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.