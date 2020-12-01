PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Farmers' protest | No breakthrough in Centre's talks with farmers, next round of talks on December 3

The farmers have rejected the government’s offer to set up expert committees to discuss the new farm laws, which deregulate crop pricing, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed for an end to agitation and invited the farmers for further discussions on December 3. Meanwhile, thousands more joined the protests at multiple locations on the outskirts of the capital.
Associated Press
Dec 1, 2020 / 10:07 PM IST
The government and protesting farmers were unable to reach a consensus in talks held on December 1, with the farmers saying their demonstrations against new agriculture laws will continue as will as their blockades of key highways. (Image: AP)
The government and protesting farmers were unable to reach a consensus in talks held on December 1, with the farmers saying their demonstrations against new agriculture laws will continue as will as their blockades of key highways. (Image: AP)
The farmers rejected the government’s offer to set up expert committees to discuss the new laws, which deregulate crop pricing, even as the agriculture minister appealed for an end to agitation and invited the farmers for further discussions on December 3. (Image: AP)
The farmers rejected the government’s offer to set up expert committees to discuss the new laws, which deregulate crop pricing, even as the agriculture minister appealed for an end to agitation and invited the farmers for further discussions on December 3. (Image: AP)
Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states — where they have been blocking key highways. The situation escalated last week when tens of thousands of them marched to the Indian capital, where they clashed with police who used tear gas, water cannons and batons against them. (Image: AP)
Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states — where they have been blocking key highways. The situation escalated last week when tens of thousands of them marched to the Indian capital, where they clashed with police who used tear gas, water cannons and batons against them. (Image: AP)
The farmers have since camped along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi, and have said they won't leave until the government rolls back what they call “black laws”. (Image: AP)
The farmers have since camped along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi, and have said they won't leave until the government rolls back what they call “black laws”. (Image: AP)
The farmers say the laws passed in September will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations who will push down prices. (Image: AP)
The farmers say the laws passed in September will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations who will push down prices. (Image: AP)
The laws add to already existing resentment from farmers, who often complain of being ignored by the government in their push for better crop prices, additional loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells. (Image: AP)
The laws add to already existing resentment from farmers, who often complain of being ignored by the government in their push for better crop prices, additional loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells. (Image: AP)
The government has argued the laws bring about necessary reform that will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (Image: AP)
The government has argued the laws bring about necessary reform that will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (Image: AP)
Agriculture supports more than half of India's 1.3 billion people, but farmers have seen their economic standing diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now produce only 15 percent of GDP, which is valued at $2.9 trillion a year. (Image: AP)
Agriculture supports more than half of India's 1.3 billion people, but farmers have seen their economic standing diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now produce only 15 percent of GDP, which is valued at $2.9 trillion a year. (Image: AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies have both tried to allay farmers' fears about the new laws, while also dismissing their concerns. Some of his party leaders have called the farmers “misguided” and “anti-national”, a label often given to those who criticise Modi or his policies. (Image: AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies have both tried to allay farmers' fears about the new laws, while also dismissing their concerns. Some of his party leaders have called the farmers “misguided” and “anti-national”, a label often given to those who criticise Modi or his policies. (Image: AP)
On December 1, thousands more joined the protests at multiple locations on the outskirts of the capital. The farmers, driving tractors and trucks, brought food, fuel, and firewood to sustain themselves. (Image: AP)
On December 1, thousands more joined the protests at multiple locations on the outskirts of the capital. The farmers, driving tractors and trucks, brought food, fuel, and firewood to sustain themselves. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Dill chalo farmer protest #Farmers protest #India #Indian farmers #new farm bills 2020 #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow
first published: Dec 1, 2020 10:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.