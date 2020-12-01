Farmers' protest | No breakthrough in Centre's talks with farmers, next round of talks on December 3

The farmers have rejected the government’s offer to set up expert committees to discuss the new farm laws, which deregulate crop pricing, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed for an end to agitation and invited the farmers for further discussions on December 3. Meanwhile, thousands more joined the protests at multiple locations on the outskirts of the capital.

The government and protesting farmers were unable to reach a consensus in talks held on December 1, with the farmers saying their demonstrations against new agriculture laws will continue as will as their blockades of key highways. (Image: AP)

The farmers rejected the government’s offer to set up expert committees to discuss the new laws, which deregulate crop pricing, even as the agriculture minister appealed for an end to agitation and invited the farmers for further discussions on December 3. (Image: AP)

Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states — where they have been blocking key highways. The situation escalated last week when tens of thousands of them marched to the Indian capital, where they clashed with police who used tear gas, water cannons and batons against them. (Image: AP)

The farmers have since camped along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi, and have said they won't leave until the government rolls back what they call “black laws”. (Image: AP)

The farmers say the laws passed in September will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations who will push down prices. (Image: AP)

The laws add to already existing resentment from farmers, who often complain of being ignored by the government in their push for better crop prices, additional loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells. (Image: AP)

The government has argued the laws bring about necessary reform that will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (Image: AP)

Agriculture supports more than half of India's 1.3 billion people, but farmers have seen their economic standing diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now produce only 15 percent of GDP, which is valued at $2.9 trillion a year. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies have both tried to allay farmers' fears about the new laws, while also dismissing their concerns. Some of his party leaders have called the farmers “misguided” and “anti-national”, a label often given to those who criticise Modi or his policies. (Image: AP)