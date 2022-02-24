Delhi Airport's new arrival terminal becomes operational with the arrival of IndiGo flight from Goa

The newly-constructed arrival terminal T1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has become operational from February 24. The new arrival terminal welcomes the passengers with a new and enhanced arrival experience. Few designated domestic SpiceJet and Indigo flights will arrive at Terminal-1, the new arrival building. (Image: Twitter @DelhiAirport)

The passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 6532 from Goa were the first to arrive at the new terminal at 03:20 am on February 24. (Image: Twitter @DelhiAirport)

The new terminal has been developed by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium. The entire arrival operations of T1C will be shifted to the new arrival terminal at T1. It spans an 8000 square meter new arrival hall, equipped with four new baggage reclaim carousels. The Airport’s terminal capacity will increase to 10 million passengers per annum. (Source: GMR)

DIAL has built the new state-of-the-art Arrival Terminal as part of Delhi Airport’s Phase 3A Expansion project, the large-scale development and modernization plan for Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. (Source: GMR)