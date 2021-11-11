MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Chhath Puja 2021: Hindu devotees worship Sun god

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja across India. The four-day-long festival of Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST
Hindu women worship the Sun god in an artificial pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu women worship the Sun god in an artificial pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A devotee worships the Sun god in a pool at a park during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A devotee worships the Sun god in a pool at a park during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu women worship the Sun god in a pool at a park during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu women worship the Sun god in a pool at a park during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god as she stands amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god as she stands amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu women worship the Sun god in a pool at a park during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu women worship the Sun god in a pool at a park during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu women worship the Sun god while standing in an artificial pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu women worship the Sun god while standing in an artificial pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A Hindu couple worships the Sun god as they stand amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A Hindu couple worships the Sun god as they stand amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god as they stand amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god as they stand amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A woman takes a dip in an artificial pond before she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A woman takes a dip in an artificial pond before she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chhath puja #festival #India #Slideshow
first published: Nov 11, 2021 01:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.