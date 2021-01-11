MARKET NEWS

Bird flu in India | Influenza and poultry consumption: Everything you need to know

The avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in at least seven states in India. Bird flu is a viral infection that infect birds but can also infect humans. World Health Organisation (WHO) says that a large number of human infections with the H5N1 virus have been linked to the home slaughter and subsequent handling of diseased or dead birds prior to cooking. If you work in close contact with infected birds, and eat undercooked poultry products then you are at risk. There are many conceptions related to how safe is it to eat poultry, eggs. Here is the answers to some of your questions regarding the avian influenza.

January 11, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
