Healthy food to boost immunity: Add these to your daily diet plan to fight flu symptoms

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom over us, the daily count of positive cases continues to rise. Nevertheless, one of the most crucial lessons we've learned from the pandemic is the significance of bolstering our immunity to promote good health and combat illnesses and viruses. Now with the heat wave that has gripped most parts of the county since the beginning of summer, it is becomes even more important to protect ourselves against dehydration, heat stroke, diarrhoea and other ailments. While there are many supplements and products that claim to improve your immune system, the truth is that a healthy and balanced diet is the best way to enhance your immunity and stay fit. Here are some natural immunity-boosting foods you can include in your healthy diet plan that will help you stick to your exercise routine and achieve your fitness goals.(Image: Pixabay)

1. Fish and seafood: Omega 3 fatty acids also known as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) have anti-inflammatory effects that help to strengthen and maintain your immune system, says Mugdha Pradhan, Functional Nutritionist, and CEO and Founder of iThrive. Fish and seafood are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and you can also get it from fish oil. (Image: Pixabay)

2. Dals and beans: Dals and Beans are not only a staple food in most Indian households, but they are also excellent sources of complex carbohydrates, fibre, proteins, and vitamins like folate, manganese, and iron, says Mac Singh, Co-founder and CMO of Fitelo. These essential nutrients are known to improve your immune system and help fight against viral diseases. According to Singh, including dals and beans in your daily diet is a great way to enhance your immune system, as they are rich in essential nutrients that can help protect your body against diseases. (Image: Pixabay)

3. Offal: Organ meat is extremely dense with nutrients, much more than muscular meat, which is also a good source of protein for the body, suggests Pradhan. Offal provides a whole host of vitamins and minerals that your body needs to stay healthy and function ideally, like zinc, iron, and vitamins A, and B. Organ mix and Liver, especially, are packed with these nutrients and it is highly recommended to include them in one’s diet. (Image: Timolina/Freepik)

4. Eggs: Best sources of protein, vitamin D, and selenium, all of which are essential for boosting immunity, eggs are one of the most nutrient-dense foods known to us. (Image: Pixabay)

5. Dairy items: Dairy items like milk, paneer, and yoghurt are excellent sources of protein, calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, says Singh. Yoghurt, in particular, contains good bacteria that can improve your digestive system and strengthen your immune system. (Image: Pixabay)

6. Probiotic foods: Fermented foods promote the production of bacterial flora which is beneficial for gut health. Foods like yoghurt and kimchi are great sources of probiotics, which not only improve immunity by boosting cell immunity, and regulating gut microbiomes and intestinal health, but also aid digestion, and weight loss, and can help to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, says Pradhan. (Image: Pixabay)

7. Potato: Potatoes are one of the most easily available vegetables that are rich in essential nutrients like vitamin A, potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, says Singh. These nutrients are crucial for improving your immune function and protecting your body against diseases. Incorporating potatoes into your daily diet is a great way to boost your immune system, as they are easily available and provide a range of essential nutrients that your body needs. (Image: Pixabay)

8. Amla: Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, calcium, iron, vitamin B, and carotene. According to Singh, it is also rich in antioxidants that can protect your body against bacteria and viruses. Amla is an excellent source of essential nutrients that can improve your immune system, enhance your skin health and provide other health benefits. (Image: Pixabay)

9. Kitchen herbs: These foods can easily be found and grown in your kitchen and hold immense immunity-enhancing properties that are useful for your body. Herbs like tulsi (Holy Basil), oregano, turmeric, and spices like clove and garlic are rich in anti-inflammatory elements that aid immune function, explains Pradhan. (Image: Pixabay)

