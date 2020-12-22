These six insurance stocks surge 18-48% in just 9 months

The outbreak of coronavirus dealt a blow on some sectors, but helped some others outshine. The health scare made more and more people buy health insurance products, while the other products boomed as investors covered insurable risks. This augured well for insurance companies and their stocks. According to Moneycontrol analysis, all the six listed insurance stocks have given returns of 18 percent to 48 percent in the current fiscal year so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

HDFC Life Insurance Co | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 48 percent to Rs 654.05 as on December 18 from Rs 441.60 as on March 31

General Insurance Corporation of India | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 36 percent to Rs 142.85 as on December 18 from Rs 104.90 as on March 31

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 36 percent to Rs 1463.75 as on December 18 from Rs 1076.70 as on March 31

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 36 percent to Rs 482.30 as on December 18 from Rs 355.70 as on March 31.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock has jumped 34 percent to Rs 858.35 as on December 18 from Rs 640.95 as on March 31.