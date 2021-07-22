These 8 smallcap stocks gained at least 10% each consistently in last 5 days. Take a look

The market has been moving sideways lately with benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closing thrice in the red and twice in the green in last 5 trading days. The broader market slipped 1 percent while the benchmark index Sensex fell over 1 percent during these days. Meanwhile, 8 smallcap stocks consistently moved up with at least 10 percent gain each in the last 5 sessions. In fact, some like Himatsingka Seide and Brightcom Group surged over 25 percent (Data Source: Equity). According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 6 out of these 8 stocks have more strengths than weaknesses. Also, for all the eight stocks, the technical trend shows "Bullish" on a daily moving average.