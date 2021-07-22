MARKET NEWS

These 8 smallcap stocks gained at least 10% each consistently in last 5 days. Take a look

Himatsingka Seide and Brightcom Group surged over 25% each

Ritesh Presswala
July 22, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
The market has been moving sideways lately with benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closing thrice in the red and twice in the green in last 5 trading days. The broader market was slipped below 1 percent while the benchmark index Sensex fell over 1 percent these days. Meanwhile, 8 smallcap stocks have consistently moved up with at least 10 percent gain each in the last 5 sessions. In fact, some like Himatsingka Seide and Brightcom Group have surged over 25 percent (Data Source: Equity). According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 6 out of these 8 stocks have more strengths than weaknesses. Also, for all the eight stocks, the technical trend shows "Bullish" on a daily moving average.
Mangalam Cement | In the last 5-day, the stock has gain 14 percent to Rs  436 on July 20, 2021. Click here for moneycontrol SOWT analysis and Technical Trend
NCL Industries Ltd.| In last 5 days, the stock has gained 14 percent to Rs 265 as on July 20, 2021. Click here for moneycontrol SOWT analysis and Technical Trend.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd.| In last 5 days, the stock has gained 26 percent to Rs 258 as on July 20, 2021. Click here for moneycontrol SOWT analysis and Technical Trend.
Mastek Ltd.| In last 5 days, the stock has gained 12 percent to Rs 2498 as on July 20, 2021. Click here for moneycontrol SOWT analysis and Technical Trend.
63 Moons Technologies Ltd.| In last 5 days, the stock has gained 17 percent to Rs 104 as on July 20, 2021. Click here for moneycontrol SOWT analysis and Technical Trend.
Brightcom Group Ltd.| In last 5 days, the stock has gained 27 percent to Rs 44 as on July 20, 2021. Click here for moneycontrol SOWT analysis and Technical Trend.
TCI Express Ltd.| In last 5 days, the stock has gained 13 percent to Rs 1644 as on July 20, 2021. Click here for moneycontrol SOWT analysis and Technical Trend.
