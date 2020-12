Moneycontrol analyses the stocks that have turned multibaggers and gained more than 500 percent in the last five years. We only looked at the companies that have a market cap of more than Rs 5,000 crore and also left out those reporting a loss in any of the five fiscal years (from FY16-FY20) under consideration. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Deepak Nitrite | In the last five years, the stock has risen 1,320 percent, from Rs 64.10 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 910.25 on December 16, 2020.

Dhani Services | In the last five years, the stock has risen 1,118 percent, from Rs 24.92 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 303.50 on December 16, 2020.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals | In the last five years, the stock has risen 1,102 percent, from Rs 317.55 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 3816.50 on December 16, 2020.

Adani Transmission | In the last five years, the stock has risen 1,054 percent, from Rs 37.40 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 431.65 on December 16, 2020.

Capri Global Capital | In the last five years, the stock has risen 846 percent, from Rs 31.10 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 294.15 on December 16, 2020.

Bajaj Finance | In the last five years, the stock has risen 818 percent, from Rs 560.83 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 5146.60 on December 16, 2020.

Procter & Gamble Health | In the last five years, the stock has risen 803 percent, from Rs 754.35 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 6811.55 on December 16, 2020 (Note: The company ended FY 2020 in June against the January-December calendar for the previous four years)

Escorts | In the last five years, the stock has risen 766 percent, from Rs 154.75 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 1340.25 on December 16, 2020.

Muthoot Finance | In the last five years, the stock has risen 568 percent, from Rs 182.15 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 1217.55 on December 16, 2020.

Minda Industries | In the last five years, the stock has risen 566 percent, from Rs 58.66 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 390.45 on December 16, 2020.

Navin Fluorine International | In the last five years, the stock has risen 560 percent, from Rs 378.77 on December 16, 2015 to Rs 2498.95 on December 16, 2020.